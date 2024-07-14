Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Declines By 34.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Scor Increases Dividend

About Scor

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.