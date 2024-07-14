Short Interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Expands By 24.7%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock valued at $189,075. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $653.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

