Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declines By 26.6%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

