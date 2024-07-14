Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Expands By 85.1%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CEE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 92,220 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,378 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

