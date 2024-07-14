Short Interest in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Declines By 42.0%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 197,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

