Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Increases By 100.0%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

