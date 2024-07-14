Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Expands By 50.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vantage Towers Stock Performance
VTWRF opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $40.11.
About Vantage Towers
