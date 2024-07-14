Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Expands By 50.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

VTWRF opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

