Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Grows By 27.0%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206,910 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 76.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 93,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth $1,078,000.

IDE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 26,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,001. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

