Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Expands By 93.5%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of MAPSW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 428,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

