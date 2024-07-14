Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Expands By 93.5%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WM Technology Price Performance
Shares of MAPSW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 428,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
WM Technology Company Profile
