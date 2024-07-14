Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHPH remained flat at $0.42 on Friday. 60,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.91. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.