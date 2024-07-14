Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in June

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,474.0 days.

Signify Stock Performance

SFFYF remained flat at $25.50 during trading on Friday. 5,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

