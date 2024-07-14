Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in June

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,474.0 days.
Signify Stock Performance
SFFYF remained flat at $25.50 during trading on Friday. 5,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $33.05.
About Signify
