SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.16. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 20,001,409 shares.

SinglePoint Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $60,037.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SinglePoint

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SinglePoint stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 18.35% of SinglePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

