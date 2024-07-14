SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $743.36 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $743.36 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,952.73 or 0.99921659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6368708 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,211,022.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.