SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $718.18 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $718.18 million and $3.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6368708 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,211,022.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

