SingularityNET Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $740.66 million and $2.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.03 or 0.99879957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6368708 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,211,022.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

