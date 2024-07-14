Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,065,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 5,747,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,216.7 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDF stock remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.
About Sinopharm Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.