Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,065,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 5,747,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,216.7 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDF stock remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.