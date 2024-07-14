SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 378,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,460. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

