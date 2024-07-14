Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,500 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skylark Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 on Friday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Skylark has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $14.25.
About Skylark
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skylark
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.