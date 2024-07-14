Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,500 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 on Friday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Skylark has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

