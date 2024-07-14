Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of FCOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 56,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

