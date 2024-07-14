Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $804.84. 466,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,396. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $763.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

