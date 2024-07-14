Smithfield Trust Co Has $267,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $576.66. 594,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.41. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

