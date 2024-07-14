Smithfield Trust Co Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.32. 1,355,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $481.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

