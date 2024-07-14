Smithfield Trust Co Has $861,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 96.1% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 523,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 256,364 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Vistra by 56.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vistra by 64.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vistra by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. 5,239,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

