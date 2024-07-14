Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 209.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,899. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.