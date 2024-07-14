Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 573,494 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $56.91. 3,000,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,817. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.