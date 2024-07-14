Smithfield Trust Co Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 430 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

FANG stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.17. 1,128,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,063. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

