Smithfield Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.88. 2,727,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $483.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.