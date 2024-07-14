Smithfield Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 767.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.70. 83,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.59. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $134.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

