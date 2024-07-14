Smithfield Trust Co Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

