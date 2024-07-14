SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jul 14th, 2024

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 21,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

