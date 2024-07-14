SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in June

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,703. SOL Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

