SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 7,067,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $288.87.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.