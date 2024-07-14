Solchat Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.22 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Solchat has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Solchat has a market cap of $11.22 million and $3.41 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solchat Profile

Solchat was first traded on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.56361399 USD and is up 9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,280,769.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars.

