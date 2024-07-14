Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sompo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 28,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.54. Sompo has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

