Songbird (SGB) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Songbird (SGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $133.74 million and approximately $488,299.74 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,890,648,024 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

