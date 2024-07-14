Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.27

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and traded as low as $61.75. Sonova shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 4,804 shares traded.

Sonova Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

