SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 74,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 112.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 262,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 28,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.06. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 113.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.