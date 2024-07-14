Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SFST stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,963 shares of company stock valued at $110,306 over the last ninety days. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

