SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,011 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,576.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 272,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

