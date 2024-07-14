Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.49.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

