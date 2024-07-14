Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYRE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 908,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,802. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Articles

