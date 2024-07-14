Stacy Hock Sells 8,571 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 960,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,529.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $78,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 68.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

