STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $37.60 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.