Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Star Equity Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of STRR stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 69,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,727. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.