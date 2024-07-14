Status (SNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $45.22 Million

Status (SNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Status has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.76 million and approximately $45.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,945.45 or 0.99931899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067527 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02605971 USD and is up 15.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $35,009,214.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

