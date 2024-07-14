Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stake Lifted by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,203 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up 10.1% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $106,339,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Stellantis by 184,881.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,089,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $26,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

