Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,072,904 shares in the company, valued at $415,199,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 301,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

