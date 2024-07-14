Stifel Nicolaus Cuts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $70.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. RxSight’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

