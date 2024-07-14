Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,226,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

