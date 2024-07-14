StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.6 %

AWX opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.